6 Common Complaints Retirees Have About Living in Virginia

Virginia is often seen as a great place to retire. With its mix of nature, history, and access to the east coast, many retirees are drawn to the state. But as lovely as it may seem, no place is perfect. Many retirees living in Virginia have shared some common concerns that affect their day-to-day lives and long-term planning.

Here are the top six issues retirees in Virginia say they would like to change.

1. High Cost of Living

Living in Virginia isn’t cheap. The state’s overall cost of living is slightly higher than the national average, which means that everything—from groceries to gas and housing—can cost more.

This is especially hard on retirees living on a fixed income. While some towns like Martinsville or Covington are more affordable, areas near Washington, D.C. are very expensive.

Virginia also doesn’t offer the tax-free retirement benefits that states like Florida or Wyoming do, which adds to the financial stress.

2. Traffic and Congestion

If you thought retiring meant peaceful country drives, you might be disappointed in Virginia. Traffic jams are a common problem, especially near D.C., where roads are often crowded no matter the time of day.

Even in other parts of the state, highways like I-95 and I-64 can get packed—especially during holidays or weekends. Many retirees wish the state had better public transportation and less congested roads.

3. Uneven Healthcare Access

Virginia has some excellent hospitals, especially in bigger cities. But in rural areas, it can be hard to find doctors or specialists. For retirees with ongoing health conditions, this can mean long travel times just for a simple check-up.

Even in cities, some people complain about long wait times for appointments. While the state ranks 20th in senior healthcare, many feel there’s room for improvement, especially in smaller towns.

4. Weather That Can Be Uncomfortabl

Virginia’s weather can be a mixed bag. While it avoids the harsh winters of northern states, summers can be hot and humid—not ideal for older people who may find such weather exhausting.

Also, Virginia sometimes experiences tropical storms or hurricanes, which can cause damage and stress. Winter brings ice and snow in some areas, which can be dangerous for seniors who may not be as steady on their feet.

5. Taxes on Retirement Income

While Virginia does not tax Social Security, it does tax other retirement income like pensions and 401(k) withdrawals. This is a problem for many retirees who want to keep more of their savings.

In comparison, states like Florida and Georgia offer better tax breaks for senior citizens. Many Virginia retirees say they would feel more financially secure if the state had friendlier tax policies for retirees.

6. Rising Utility Bills

The cost of electricity and other utilities in Virginia is higher than the national average. Heating in winter and cooling in summer can push energy bills up, especially during extreme weather.

Dominion Energy, the state’s main power provider, plans to increase bills by at least 2.7% each year until 2039. For retirees on a fixed income, this is a big worry. Many are also unhappy with the lack of affordable and renewable energy options.

Virginia has much to offer retirees—beautiful scenery, rich history, and good healthcare in urban areas. But many seniors in the state also face real challenges like high costs, traffic problems, and rising utility bills. While it’s still a favourite for many, understanding these issues can help future retirees make better decisions about where and how to enjoy their retirement.

