21 Signs You’re a Florida Transplant, According to Locals

Florida is one of the most popular states to move to in the U.S., with its sunshine, beaches, and lack of state income tax attracting people from across the country. But if you’re new here, chances are you’re already giving yourself away—without even realizing it.

Whether you moved for the weather, retirement, or a change of pace, there are a few behaviors and quirks that instantly scream “Florida transplant” to longtime locals. From how you drive to what you wear, here are the top signs that you’re not quite a native just yet.

1. Saying “4” Instead of “I-4”

Locals refer to Interstate 4 as “I-4.” Shortening it to just “4” is a telltale sign you’re not from around here.

2. Treating Every Beach as an Instagram Opportunity

Florida is full of beautiful beaches, but snapping and posting every visit screams newbie to lifelong residents.

3. Being Fascinated by the Weather

It’s hot, humid, and stormy—every day. Locals have seen it all before. Your fascination? It’s cute, but very “tourist.”

4. Talking Like a New Yorker

Whether it’s your strong accent or a reference to “The City,” the way you speak is often a dead giveaway.

5. Mispronouncing “Kissimmee”

It’s either “kiss-uh-mee” or “kuh-sim-ee,” but definitely not “kiss-sim-me.” Mispronounce it, and locals will know you’re new.

6. Dressing for the Wrong Season

Locals wear hoodies in 60°F weather. If you’re still in shorts and flip-flops, you’re clearly not from here.

7. Using Your Turn Signal—Always

In Florida, blinkers are optional (unfortunately). So when you use yours religiously, locals know you’re from elsewhere.

8. Getting Excited About Orange Groves

Locals rarely mention oranges. If you’re giddy about groves or citrus, you’re not blending in.

9. Complaining About Florida

Saying things like “Back home we never had this problem” will get you an eye roll or two from true Floridians.

10. Thinking Golf Has a Season

Golf is year-round in Florida. Saying otherwise labels you instantly.

11. Flaunting Non-Florida Sports Gear

Whether it’s a Yankees cap or Red Sox tee, out-of-state merch is a fast way to out yourself.

12. Complaining About the Heat in Spring

If you think it’s “too hot” in April or May, just wait. Locals know the real heat hits in July and August.

13. Freaking Out Over Lizards

Two-inch lizards darting across the sidewalk are normal here. Jumping or screaming? Not so much.

14. Driving with Hazard Lights in Rain

Locals drive through tropical storms like it’s nothing. If you slow down and put on hazards, you’re clearly new.

15. Displaying Florida-Themed Bumper Stickers

A fresh batch of gator or sunset bumper stickers? That’s a red flag for native Floridians.

16. Fearing Gators from Afar

Locals won’t flinch if they see a gator from a distance. Overreacting just gives away your transplant status.

17. Refusing to Drink Tap Water

Unless you’re in a rural area with a well, Florida’s tap water is safe. Treating it like it’s toxic? That’s very non-native.

18. Needing Help in Ocean Surf

If you can’t handle mild waves and need lifeguard assistance in waist-high water, you didn’t grow up on these beaches.

19. Saying You’re “Going Down” North

Saying “I’m going down to Jacksonville” when Jacksonville is north of you? Florida locals know you’re from up north.

20. Preferring Mosquitoes Over Lovebugs

Lovebugs are annoying, but they don’t bite. Claiming you’d take mosquitoes any day? Locals would never agree.

21. Saying “Only in Florida”

Locals know Florida has its quirks, but saying “Only in Florida” every time something odd happens is a classic outsider move.

Becoming a Floridian takes time. While some of these signs may seem harmless or even humorous, they highlight the cultural shift that comes with leaving your home state and settling into the Sunshine State. Whether you’re still adjusting or proudly flying your transplant flag, just remember—every native was new once too.

So, go ahead and enjoy Florida living…just maybe leave the “Only in Florida” bumper sticker at the store next time.

