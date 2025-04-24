South Carolina on Storm Alert: Charleston Braces for Damaging Winds & Hail Until 9 p.m.

Charleston, South Carolina – A stormy afternoon is ahead for South Carolina, as the National Weather Service warns of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Lowcountry and Midlands. The storm system could bring gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, affecting areas like Charleston, Columbia, and nearby counties.

Storms Expected Across the Region

Weather experts are keeping a close watch on the skies today. A line of pulse-like thunderstorms is expected to pop up across South Carolina by mid-afternoon. While not every storm will be dangerous, a few could pack a punch. Wind gusts might reach up to 60 mph, and some areas could see small hail.

Charleston, Columbia, and other nearby counties are most at risk. These storms are part of a larger weather system moving through the Southeastern U.S., putting nearby states at similar risk.

What Residents Should Do to Stay Safe

If you’re in the affected areas, take steps now to stay safe. Secure any loose outdoor items, like garden furniture, trash bins, or decorations. Strong winds can easily blow these around, causing damage or injury.

If you hear thunder, it’s best to head indoors immediately. Lightning can strike even if the storm seems far away. Also, downed tree limbs and power outages may occur, especially in areas with soggy ground from recent rains or weaker trees and power lines.

Drivers: Be Cautious During Commute

The evening drive could be rough. Scattered heavy rain, sudden wind gusts, and limited visibility will make roads slippery and dangerous. Slow down, turn on headlights, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. If you see flooded roads, do not try to drive through them.

These fast-developing storms can catch drivers off guard, so it’s smart to check the weather before heading out and use traffic apps or local news for real-time updates.

When Will the Storms End?

The good news is, this weather should start calming down after 9 p.m. tonight. But there’s still a chance for more weather alerts if conditions get worse. It’s important to stay tuned to local weather stations, apps, or the National Weather Service for the latest updates.

Severe weather days like today are a good reminder to be prepared. Whether you’re at home or out on the road, take these warnings seriously. A few simple precautions—like staying indoors during a storm and driving carefully—can make a big difference. Stay safe and stay weather-aware.

