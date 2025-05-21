Woman Arrested Following Shooting, Standoff in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A 41-year-old woman from Summerville, identified as Jackie Desirae Hinson Justice, was arrested after allegedly firing shots at a home on Irby Drive in Berkeley County. The incident led to an hours-long standoff with deputies before her arrest, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

What Happened

The situation unfolded on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., when deputies were called to Irby Drive following reports of gunfire.

A caller reported that shots were fired at her home. When deputies arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and visible damage to the residence. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

Following their investigation, deputies identified Jackie Desirae Hinson Justice as the shooter. The incident led to a standoff that lasted several hours, though exact details about the duration and what occurred during the standoff were not released by authorities.

Justice was eventually taken into custody without injuries reported on either side.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident and has not released further details on the motive or any possible charges.

This alarming incident highlights the quick response and coordination of local law enforcement in Berkeley County. While the motive behind the shooting is still unknown, thankfully no injuries occurred, and the suspect was arrested peacefully. Authorities are now working to uncover more details, and charges are expected to follow.

