VIDEO: Man crashes into retention pond while trying to elude South Carolina deputies

Dorchester County, S.C. – A high-speed chase took a dramatic turn on Thursday night when a man crashed into a retention pond and tried to swim away from deputies after fleeing a traffic stop in the Jedburg area of Dorchester County.

Traffic Stop Turns Into Pursuit

The incident began when deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling Mallard Road and attempted to stop a black GMC Terrain for a defective license plate light.

Instead of stopping, the driver turned onto Lagonna Drive and accelerated rapidly, attempting to evade law enforcement. The vehicle came to a brief halt in the wrong lane before speeding off again, leading to a police pursuit.

Suspect Crashes Into Retention Pond

The chase ended when the suspect drove directly into a retention pond. Deputies ordered the man to surrender, but he began swimming across the water toward a nearby wooded area, refusing to cooperate.

To prevent his escape, deputies deployed K9 officer Yoda, who helped in locating the suspect. The man re-entered the pond in an attempt to avoid arrest, but officers were able to safely apprehend him after the brief struggle.

Arrested and Taken for Medical Check

The suspect was identified as Craig Michael Finkbeiner, 39, of Summerville. He has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

Finkbeiner was first taken to a local hospital for evaluation and later booked at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

This unusual incident shows how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation. Thanks to the quick actions of deputies and K9 officer Yoda, the suspect was safely apprehended without injuries to officers or the public. Law enforcement reminds drivers that fleeing a stop can lead to serious legal consequences and increased risk for everyone involved.

