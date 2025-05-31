Two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty to illegally entering the US after being deported

Two men have admitted to illegally coming back to the United States after being deported several times. Alejandro Mejia Rios, 45, and Cesar Santana Salazar, 43, both Mexican citizens, face serious punishments for breaking the law.

Details of the Cases

Alejandro Mejia Rios, who lived in North Charleston without legal permission, used different fake names like Rigoberto Bonilla-Mejia and Juan Carlos Espinoza-Bonilla. He was deported six times between 2006 and 2019 and had been convicted for illegal reentry before those deportations. After coming back to the U.S. illegally, Rios was arrested several times for crimes such as driving under the influence, failure to stop for police lights, driving without a license, and assault. He was often released on bail before immigration officials could hold him.

Cesar Santana Salazar lived in Florida without legal status and used the fake name Miguel Santana-Hernandez. He was arrested for driving without a license and driving under the influence. Like Rios, Salazar had been deported six times between 2007 and 2021 and had previous convictions for illegal reentry.

Legal Consequences

Rios faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Salazar faces up to two years in prison and the same fine amount. After serving their sentences, both men will be deported once again. District Judge David C. Norton accepted their guilty pleas and will decide their final sentences after reviewing reports from the U.S. Probation Office.

Background of the Investigation

These cases were part of Operation Take Back America, a program led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to find and arrest people who illegally return to the U.S. after deportation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell is prosecuting these cases.

Illegal reentry after deportation is a serious crime in the U.S., with heavy punishments like prison and fines. The cases of Alejandro Mejia Rios and Cesar Santana Salazar show how the authorities are working to stop repeat illegal entries and protect public safety. Their arrests and guilty pleas highlight the legal risks involved in trying to come back to the country without permission.

