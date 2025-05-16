Thursday’s collision blocks lanes on Savannah Highway

Traffic delays hit Charleston County Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash led to lane closures on Savannah Highway. The incident caused the northbound lanes at Highway 165 to shut down temporarily, and officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

What Happened?

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Thursday morning on Savannah Highway near the intersection of Highway 165. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which led to a temporary shutdown of the northbound lane to clear the scene and ensure safety.

Were There Any Injuries?

Officials reported that there were minor injuries resulting from the crash. Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene to assist the injured and manage traffic flow in the area. Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries have been reported so far.

Impact on Traffic

The lane closure caused delays for commuters heading north on Savannah Highway. Authorities advised drivers to use alternative routes while the scene was being cleared and the roadway made safe again for travel. Traffic teams and deputies were on-site managing the situation and guiding traffic away from the affected area.

Current Status and Advice for Drivers

As of now, the road has either been reopened or is expected to reopen shortly, depending on the cleanup and investigation timeline. Drivers should stay alert for updated traffic reports and continue using alternate routes until the situation is fully resolved.

If you’re commuting through this part of Charleston County, consider checking your GPS or local news updates for real-time traffic conditions to avoid delays.

The Thursday morning two-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway near Highway 165 caused temporary lane closures and minor injuries. While no serious harm was reported, the incident served as a reminder of the importance of cautious driving, especially during busy morning hours. Drivers are advised to remain patient, follow alternate routes when needed, and always prioritize road safety.

SOURCE