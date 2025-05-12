Thousands are raised for animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

This past Sunday, the fourth Annual Animals, Art and Automobiles fundraiser took place in Charleston, South Carolina—even with a bit of rain. Organized by Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, the event brought together local animal shelters, adoptable dogs, and pet lovers, all for a good cause.

With a mix of adorable animals, creative art, and vintage automobiles, the event aimed to help shelters raise money and find homes for pets in need. Despite the weather, the silent auction and adoption efforts were a success.

Silent Auction Brings Big Support

One of the event’s main highlights was the online silent auction, which opened a week before the event to let people participate from anywhere. According to Mike Gibbons, Director of Development at Hallie Hill, this early online start helped them raise over $5,000.

“Even though it rained, people still joined the auction online. It worked out well,” said Gibbons. “These funds will directly support over 150 dogs and 50 cats at the sanctuary.”

He stressed that every rupee raised helps feed, care for, and provide medical support to the animals in their care.

Dorchester Paws Promotes Adoption and Fostering

Another group that participated in the event was Dorchester Paws, a shelter known for its strong foster network and adoption drives. Volunteer Coordinator Isabelle McGrath explained that their shelter can house about 115 cats and 75 dogs, but they often care for 300 to 400 animals at once. That’s where fosters become very important.

“Our fosters are like the foundation of what we do,” said McGrath. “They help us care for the extra animals we can’t house on-site.”

Dorchester Paws also encourages a fun and unique idea called a “doggie date.” People can sign out a dog for a few hours, take them to a park or for a walk, giving the animals some love, exercise, and social time. It’s a great way to help shelter dogs feel more comfortable and increase their chances of getting adopted.

Adoption Events Make a Big Difference

McGrath said that events like this are very important. “Any time a dog gets out of its kennel—even for a few hours—it’s a big win. It improves their health and gives them more exposure to potential adopters,” she added.

Being in a fun environment outside the shelter also helps the animals show off their personalities, making them more likely to find forever homes.

A Community Effort for Animal Welfare

The event was not just about raising money, but also about bringing the community together. People got a chance to meet adoptable pets, learn about shelters, and enjoy a day filled with art and cars.

Gibbons thanked the sponsors, volunteers, and community members who helped make the event a success. He highlighted the importance of all shelters working together as one team.

“It doesn’t matter which shelter you adopt from. We’re all doing great work, and we just want people to adopt and give these animals a better life,” he said.

Supporting Shelter Animals, One Event at a Time

Events like Animals, Art and Automobiles help shine a light on local shelters and the work they do every day. From raising funds to finding homes for animals, such efforts make a big difference. With support from the community, sponsors, and volunteers, these shelters can continue caring for hundreds of animals in need and help them find loving families.

