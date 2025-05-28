The first reading of the juvenile curfew ordinance is being considered by the City of Charleston

As summer approaches, Charleston City Council is weighing a new juvenile curfew proposal aimed at curbing youth-related crime in the city’s busiest downtown areas. The proposal is stirring strong reactions from both community leaders and students.

What Is the Proposed Curfew?

The curfew would restrict unsupervised minors — anyone 17 years old or younger — from being in parts of downtown Charleston during late-night hours. The restricted zones include:

King Street (from Carolina Street to Broad Street)

(from Carolina Street to Broad Street) Market Street (south of King)

(south of King) East Bay Street (from Market to Broad)

The curfew would run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., primarily on weekends and holidays, including busy events like 4th of July and Halloween, both of which fall on Fridays this year.

Why Is the Curfew Being Considered?

Charleston city officials and police are concerned about a spike in underage crime in the downtown business district. According to the City of Charleston, there have been over 40 incidents involving minors since January. These include:

Drug possession

Assaults

Break-ins

Vandalism

Weapon violations

Underage drinking

Youth Voices Speak Out

Local high school student Zuriel Nyamutsaka, who will be a senior next year, shared a passionate perspective:

“We’re happy to be kids. A lot of us work and contribute to our community, but it feels like we’re not getting much out of it.”

Nyamutsaka and others are concerned the curfew could unfairly punish responsible teens just trying to enjoy their summer.

Business and Public Safety Support

Stephen M. Bowden, the City Council representative for District 10, emphasized that public safety is a top priority:

“People visiting here should be able to go out and have fun and do it safely, just like people who live here should expect to live safely.”

Bowden also reassured residents and young people that the policy is not designed to be punitive or discriminatory.

“There will be no targeting of underage people, no discriminatory impact. I trust our police to enforce the rules in the least restrictive way possible.”

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes. The proposed ordinance would allow exemptions for minors who are:

Traveling to or from work

Attending school or church events

Participating in civic activities or supervised programs

This ensures that responsible teens aren’t penalized while still addressing public safety concerns.

What Happens Next?

The proposal is set to be discussed during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. If approved, it would go into effect before the height of summer tourism and holiday traffic.

As Charleston continues to grow and attract more visitors, balancing youth freedom and public safety is becoming more challenging. The proposed juvenile curfew aims to prevent crime without unfairly targeting young people. As the discussion moves forward, voices from all sides — city leaders, police, business owners, parents, and teens — will be vital in shaping a fair and effective policy.

