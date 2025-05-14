The family of a Boeing whistleblower has settled a lawsuit with the airplane company over his death

The family of John Barnett, a former Boeing quality control manager who died by suicide after raising serious safety concerns about the company’s aircraft, has reached a settlement with Boeing. Barnett’s death in March 2024 came shortly after he was questioned by lawyers regarding his whistleblower claims.

Settlement Details Remain Private

A federal court filing in South Carolina on Monday confirmed that a settlement has been reached, although specific terms were not disclosed. The one-page document stated that either party can reopen the lawsuit if the settlement isn’t finalized within 60 days.

Boeing has not responded to the lawsuit in court documents prior to the settlement.

“We are saddened by John Barnett’s death and extend our condolences to his family,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Boeing took actions several years ago to review and address the issues that Mr. Barnett raised.”

Barnett’s Safety Concerns

Barnett, who worked for Boeing for decades, retired in 2017. After leaving the company, he went public with his concerns about safety defects on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft. He told journalists that:

He had seen metal shavings near flight control wiring, which could have caused electrical failures.

As many as 25% of the oxygen systems on some planes may not have worked properly.

Barnett claimed he had alerted supervisors about these problems, but said they ignored or harassed him instead of addressing the issues.

His Tragic Death

On March 9, 2024, Barnett died by suicide in Charleston, South Carolina, after spending several days answering questions from lawyers involved in the legal case. He was 62 years old and lived in Louisiana.

The case sparked widespread attention, not only because of Barnett’s warnings but also because of concerns surrounding whistleblower protections and corporate accountability in the aerospace industry.

Moving Forward

Although the case has now been settled, the incident has reignited calls for stronger protections for whistleblowers, especially in high-risk industries like aviation. Barnett’s family hopes that his story will not be forgotten and that his warnings will lead to safer practices in the future.

SOURCE