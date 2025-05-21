The Evening Wrap: Teacher accused of assaulting nonverbal students, CCSD attendance, and more

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Welcome to your Tuesday evening news wrap, bringing you all the top headlines from Charleston, the Lowcountry, and beyond. From school safety concerns and shooting investigations to education updates and national controversies, here’s everything you need to know in one go.

Summerville Mother Says Nonverbal Son Was Abused at School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – A local mother, Shayna Johnson, is demanding answers after discovering her nonverbal 6-year-old son was allegedly abused by a substitute teacher. Shockingly, she says the school never informed her until weeks later, and only after the teacher was arrested. She’s now calling for accountability from school officials.

$25 for Perfect Attendance? CCSD Evaluates Pilot Program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – The Charleston County School District is reviewing a recent attendance incentive program that offered students $25 per week for perfect attendance in ten schools. Early results suggest the biggest improvement was seen at elementary schools, though officials say it’s too soon to measure the program’s full impact on academic success.

Charleston Schools to Save $300K After Board Restructure

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Following a new state law signed in April, Charleston County is abolishing its eight constituent boards, replacing them with a single, centralized system. This transition is expected to save the district $300,000, according to school leaders.

Animal Welfare Update: 25 Dogs Found in Outdoor Crates

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has issued an update after animal control officers found 25 dogs in crates outside a home. The investigation continues as officials evaluate potential animal welfare violations.

Body Discovered at Lake Moultrie’s Short Stay Area

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – A tragic discovery was made Tuesday when the body of 70-year-old John Charles Young was found washed ashore at the Short Stay Recreation Area on Lake Moultrie. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Shooting in North Charleston: One Injured, No Arrests Yet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man injured near Union Heights. The 19-year-old victim drove himself to the hospital and told officers he did not wish to press charges. The vehicle showed signs of gunfire and blood.

National Highlights You Might’ve Missed

Washington, D.C.:

Rep. Nancy Mace shared non-consensual images of herself allegedly taken by her ex-fiancé during a House Oversight hearing.

The IRS faces new leadership challenges as Trump’s nominee for IRS chief undergoes tough questioning.

Trump unveils plans for a “Golden Dome” missile defense system in space, targeting deployment by 2029 .

. DOJ opens investigation into racial bias in hiring practices in Chicago’s city government.

Former FBI director James Comey continues to stand by his public criticism of Trump in the ongoing political debate.

Tuesday’s news from Charleston and beyond covered serious local school issues, gun violence, education reform, and public safety concerns. Meanwhile, the national stage is filled with political drama, defense plans, and justice department investigations. Stay connected for more in-depth updates as these stories develop.

