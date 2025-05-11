The drowning fatalities at Breach Inlet are identified by the coroner

This week, two lives were tragically lost at Breach Inlet in Charleston County. The local coroner identified the victims as 18-year-old Yoselin Lopez-Perez and 28-year-old Guillermo Quintero-Camacho. Their deaths have left the community in shock, and the incident is now under investigation by the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Details of the Incident

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to Breach Inlet after receiving reports of two people struggling in the water. The responders arrived quickly and pulled the man and woman from the water, both of whom were unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the woman, identified as Yoselin Lopez-Perez, passed away later that evening. Guillermo Quintero-Camacho, the male victim, died hours later on Wednesday morning.

Investigation and Updates

At this time, the Isle of Palms Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident. While the exact cause of the drowning remains unclear, authorities are working to gather more information. The community has been left to mourn the loss of two young lives in such a tragic manner.

The deaths of Yoselin Lopez-Perez and Guillermo Quintero-Camacho have shaken the local community, as they are remembered for their brief but meaningful lives. The investigation into the drowning at Breach Inlet continues, and it serves as a reminder of the dangers that can exist in open waters. As the authorities work to uncover more details, the families of the victims are left to cope with this heartbreaking loss.

