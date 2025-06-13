The coroner identified the pedestrian killed in the US 52 crash

A young man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 52 in North Charleston over the weekend. Authorities have now identified the victim as 21-year-old Deshaun Brown, Jr.

Crash Happened Late Sunday Night

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Deshaun Brown, Jr. died from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, which took place late Sunday night on U.S. Highway 52.

North Charleston Police responded to the scene and confirmed that the driver involved remained at the scene following the crash. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Police have not released additional details about how the crash occurred or whether any contributing factors such as speed, lighting, or alcohol are being investigated. The case remains under review.

Deshaun Brown Jr.’s untimely death is a tragic reminder of the dangers pedestrians can face on major roadways. With the driver cooperating and no charges currently filed, the investigation will determine whether any further actions will be taken.

