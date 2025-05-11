The Class of 2025 commencement ceremony is held at the College of Charleston

The College of Charleston celebrated the achievements of its graduates this weekend, holding four commencement ceremonies, with the final one concluding this morning at the Cistern.

Graduation Stats

The Undergraduate Class of 2025 had a total of 1,697 graduates, including 152 students from the Honors College. Additionally, 77 students were receiving their master’s degrees and graduate certificates. Families and loved ones filled the area, braving the rain in raincoats to cheer on the graduates as they reached this significant milestone.

Inspiring Speech from Student Body President

Following the ceremony, Adam El Hassen, the Student Body President, addressed the graduates with an inspiring message. He reflected on the strength he had seen in his peers during their time at the college, emphasizing their ability to support each other, challenge injustice, and lead with both intellect and compassion.

“My grandfather always told me knowledge is power, and he was right. But power means nothing if we don’t use it for good,” El Hassen said. “So let’s carry what we have learned in classrooms, in conversations, and in moments of growth, and let it fuel the change we want to see.”

El Hassen’s Next Steps

El Hassen, who graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management and double minors in Leadership for Sustainability and Healthcare Medical Services Management, plans to return to the College of Charleston in the fall for research. He also hopes to pursue a career, potentially in Charleston.

The ceremony marked a proud moment for all the graduates, as they step into the next phase of their lives with new knowledge, skills, and a drive to make a positive impact in the world.

