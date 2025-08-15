Kiawah Island

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating stolen trailers and a black Ford F-150

John
Published On:
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two stolen trailers and a suspect vehicle involved in the theft. The thefts occurred on July 31, 2025, from ChuckTown Trailers located at 4500 Savannah Highway in Ravenel.

Stolen Trailers and Suspect Vehicle Description

According to CCSO detectives, the stolen trailers were taken by two men driving a 1997–2004 black Ford F-150 Flairside pickup truck. The truck, described as “beat up” with multiple dents, had black rims.

The first stolen trailer is a 2025 C-Trailers 6X12, and the second stolen trailer is a 2025 J&C Suppliers 7X14. Both trailers are black, enclosed, dual-axle models featuring chrome diamond plate trim and dark grey wheels.

Detectives believe that the suspects provided fraudulent online purchase information during the theft.

How You Can Help

The CCSO is urging anyone who may have seen the trailers or the suspect vehicle to come forward with any information.

Those with tips are asked to contact CCSO Detective Michael Thompson at:

Desk: 843-554-2471

Cell: 843-830-3332

Email: [email protected]

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing to investigate the thefts, and further updates will be provided as new information emerges.

SOURCE

John

