The Charleston County School District has appointed a new principal at Ladson Elementary

The Charleston County School District has appointed Cristina Frazzano as the new principal of Ladson Elementary School, effective July 7. With more than 25 years of experience in teaching and school leadership, Frazzano brings a rich background in improving education and connecting with diverse school communities.

Frazzano to Lead Grades 1 Through 5

Cristina Frazzano will take charge of grades 1 through 5 at Ladson Elementary. She will work alongside Janet Brown, who continues as the principal of the school’s Primary Campus, which includes Child Development (Pre-K) and Kindergarten. This dual-campus model is designed to support students at every stage of their early education journey.

Experience from New Jersey

Before coming to South Carolina, Frazzano worked as an elementary school principal in the Morris School District in Morristown, New Jersey. Her leadership there was praised for producing consistent academic improvements and strong student achievement.

She is known for her ability to build supportive school environments, focus on high-quality teaching, and develop strong relationships with both students and families. Her leadership style emphasizes teamwork, communication, and student success.

Bilingual and Community-Focused Leadership

Frazzano speaks both English and Spanish, which allows her to better communicate with Ladson Elementary’s diverse community of students and parents. This skill is especially helpful in making sure all families feel included and informed about school activities and updates.

In addition to her principal duties, Frazzano also served as the Multilingual Coordinator in her previous district. She was responsible for creating learning programs, managing school performance, and coaching other school leaders. Her efforts led to better student outcomes and improved teaching across the district.

Continuing the Dual-Campus Model

With Frazzano leading the upper grades and Brown handling early childhood education, the Charleston County School District continues to support a dual-campus model. This structure helps focus on the different learning needs of younger and older students by offering specialized leadership for each group.

Cristina Frazzano’s appointment as principal marks a promising step forward for Ladson Elementary School. With her strong background in education, leadership skills, and focus on community connection, she is expected to bring positive change to the school. Parents, students, and staff can look forward to a school year filled with growth, teamwork, and improved learning experiences.

