How the SC region is kept moving by the youngest Lowcountry bus driver: Introducing Deonte Ellis

While most teens are busy with classes or hobbies, 19-year-old Deonte Ellis from Hampton County is busy driving a 40-foot commuter bus across the Lowcountry. As the youngest operator at Palmetto Breeze Transit, Deonte is already leaving a big mark in public transportation in South Carolina.

A Passion for Driving From the Start

Deonte always knew he wanted to drive. His love for big vehicles started when he learned to drive in a 2007 Ford Expedition at age 16. As a kid, he loved riding the school bus and dreamed of being behind the wheel one day.

That dream became real when he saw Palmetto Breeze buses on his way to work at Walmart in Bluffton. By 18, he had his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and was already driving full-size buses.

Balancing School and the Road

While still in high school, Deonte was driving buses on weekends. His days started at 4:30 a.m. and ended around 7 p.m. He became the only student at Hampton County High School to earn a CDL before graduation.

After finishing school in May, he began working full-time, driving regular routes in Bluffton and Beaufort. He also works as a school bus driver in Jasper County. His schedule includes morning and evening school routes, with Palmetto Breeze routes in between.

Why He Loves His Job

For Deonte, driving is more than a job—it’s a way to help people. Many riders count on him to get to work, school, or medical appointments. He knows he plays an important role in their lives.

“If we didn’t have these routes, a lot of people couldn’t make it to work,” he says. “We help people provide for their families.”

Support That Kept Him Going

Deonte credits his success to his strong support system. His mother always pushed him to do his best. His boyfriend, friends, and even his former teacher Mrs. Murphy kept him motivated, especially during tough parts of training.

His supervisor, Jerry Green, also believed in him from day one and told him he had the potential to one day become a manager or even a director.

Inspiring Others Through His Journey

As a young person in a field filled mostly with older workers, Deonte wants to inspire others to consider jobs in transportation. He says it’s not just about the money—it’s about doing work that matters.

“These jobs serve an important purpose in the community,” he says. “The money’s just a bonus.”

Future Dreams Beyond the Bus

In his free time, Deonte enjoys painting, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. One day, he dreams of taking a cross-country road trip with friends and family—driving the bus himself, of course.

He hopes to keep growing in the transportation field and eventually work in a management role.

“I always want to stay in the transportation industry,” he says. “Whether it’s here or somewhere else, this is where I belong.”

Deonte’s Advice to Young People

“No matter what you want to be—a doctor, pilot, bus driver, or even president—if you believe in yourself and stay focused, it can happen.”

About Palmetto Breeze

Palmetto Breeze Transit has served South Carolina’s Lowcountry since 1978. It offers affordable public transportation across Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, Colleton, and Beaufort Counties, including fixed routes like the Bluffton Breeze and Hilton Head’s Breeze Trolley.

Bus fares start as low as $1, depending on the route.

