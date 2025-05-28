The bulk of the detention deputies of Al Cannon Detention Center are female

In North Charleston, South Carolina, more women are stepping into the challenging role of detention deputy, with the Al Cannon Detention Center leading the trend. More than half of the detention deputies at the facility are now women—a growing shift in a field that was once heavily male-dominated.

Women Taking the Lead Behind Bars

Lieutenant Melissa Last, who has spent over a decade working at the Al Cannon Detention Center, said she’s seen the culture change firsthand. She believes female deputies bring a “different edge” to the job, one that blends strength with communication, empathy, and patience.

“It used to be a male-driven job,” said Last. “But we bring in a softer approach. We talk to inmates more, we understand them, and we’re better at de-escalating tense situations.”

Statewide Numbers Reflect a National Shift

According to 2023 data from the State Department of Public Safety, women made up between 10% and 15% of staff in South Carolina’s state facilities. But that number is increasing every year. Today, more than 42% of South Carolina’s prison security force is female, showing how the profession is becoming more inclusive.

At Al Cannon Detention Center, the trend is even stronger—110 out of 206 detention deputies are women, which makes up 53% of the workforce.

What Makes Female Deputies Stand Out?

Lieutenant Last believes women bring unique strengths to the job that make a big difference in how inmates respond.

She explained, “We’re not just doing the same work. We’re often doing it better because of how we handle people. We communicate clearly, read between the lines, and show compassion without being weak.”

Last noted that female deputies often get a better response from male inmates. “Men in jail don’t usually want another man telling them what to do,” she said. “But when a woman gives the same instruction, it’s often followed with less resistance. It’s just how the culture works in there.”

Gender Roles and Staffing Benefits

The inmate-to-deputy ratio in South Carolina detention centers is around 64 to 1. At Al Cannon, both male and female inmates are handled by female deputies, while male deputies only supervise male inmates. This flexibility makes female deputies even more valuable to the facility’s staffing and scheduling.

A Path to a Greater Calling

Lieutenant Last encourages others to consider working in detention centers as a gateway to a law enforcement career. “At first, it might just seem like a job, but for many of us, it becomes a career and even a calling,” she said. “If you want to find out if law enforcement is right for you, start in a detention center. It’s the best place to learn what you’re really made of.”

With more women entering the field and proving their strength and value in critical roles, the face of law enforcement is evolving in Charleston—and across the country.

