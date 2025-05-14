Teen charged in connection with the Bowen Pier Drive shooting

HANAHAN, S.C. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night on Bowen Pier Drive. The victim, also 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Charged With Armed Robbery

According to the Hanahan Police Department, Deonte Calden Trevon Lancit, 18, of Charleston, has been charged with armed robbery in relation to the shooting. Authorities confirmed that officers responded to the incident shortly after 9 p.m.

Victim Identified as Tra’sean White

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the victim as Tra’sean White, 18, of Wadmalaw Island. Police have not released additional details about how the events unfolded or what led up to the fatal shooting.

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains under active investigation, and law enforcement has not yet revealed whether more charges will follow or if additional suspects are involved.

Police noted that they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Hanahan Police Department.

