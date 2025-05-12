Switchyard attracts a large number of remote workers who embrace the amenities and work-centric atmosphere

Charleston, S.C. – A new remote workspace called Switchyard recently opened in Charleston, and it sold out all its subscriptions in less than four minutes. This subscription-based, 24/7 work club is designed for people who work remotely or those who want a change from working at a cafe.

A New Kind of Workspace

Switchyard is not just another co-working space—it’s a place where remote workers can enjoy all the benefits of a productive office environment without the distractions of home or coffee shops. With a variety of rooms dedicated to different types of work and a long list of amenities, Switchyard is attracting a lot of attention.

Jake Brenneman, a lifelong subscriber to Switchyard, prefers the space over coffee shops. “I used to be a coffee shop nomad,” said Brenneman. “I work 100% remote for my tech company, and I’ve always wanted a place like this.”

The Perfect Environment for Productivity

Switchyard offers features that cater to every type of remote worker. According to Brandon Hinman, the creative director at Switchyard, the space includes blazing-fast WiFi, bookable meeting rooms, private home booths, and comfortable furniture designed to enhance productivity. “People love the locally-roasted coffee that’s free and available all day,” Hinman added.

The layout and design of the space are meant to keep workers focused and productive. Hinman believes that people are able to do more in less time because the environment is specifically designed for work.

Nicolas Hilaire, a new member of the club, noted, “This place isn’t as restrictive as a coffee shop. I normally don’t drink coffee, but I’d go to coffee shops, buy something, and just sit around people. Here, I’m able to focus and be more productive.”

A New Trend in Workspaces Post-COVID

Hinman sees Switchyard as part of the future of work, helping bring people back into shared spaces after the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. With remote work becoming more common, places like Switchyard are providing a professional yet flexible environment for people to meet their work needs.

Is the Membership Fee Worth It?

The membership fee for Switchyard is $100 per month, which can be a bit steep for some potential members. However, Hinman believes it’s a competitive rate compared to similar spaces in the market.

For Nicolas Hilaire, the membership cost is reasonable when compared to other everyday expenses. “It’s steep,” Hilaire said, “But it’s $20 for my favorite bowl at Chipotle. In four weeks, that’s the cost of this membership.”

Why Switchyard is Gaining Popularity

With its unique features, comfortable workspaces, and community atmosphere, Switchyard is quickly becoming a popular choice for remote workers in Charleston. Whether you’re tired of working from home or want an alternative to crowded cafes, Switchyard offers an environment where you can focus, collaborate, and boost productivity.

SOURCE