Storm Team 3: Summer-like heat and some storms return over the holiday weekend

Thursday afternoon brought in hot temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. But thanks to a cold front moving in dry air, the heat index values actually felt cooler than the air temperature, keeping conditions a bit more comfortable.

Comfortable Night Ahead

As we move into Thursday night, dewpoints are in the 50s, which helps the air feel dry and pleasant. With clear skies and lower humidity, most areas can expect overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. A few rural or outlying spots might even dip into the upper 50s by Friday morning.

Weekend Forecast: Sunny Start, Then Showers

The Memorial Day weekend will kick off with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will again rise into the upper 80s to low 90s, but humidity will stay in check for one more day. So even with the heat, it won’t feel too sticky.

However, by Sunday, the humidity will begin to rise. That means hotter and more uncomfortable conditions, with highs in the low 90s, and a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Some of these storms could become strong to severe due to the combination of heat and increasing moisture.

Memorial Day Weather Outlook

Expect similar conditions on Memorial Day (Monday), with highs in the lower 90s, higher humidity, and a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Again, some storms may turn strong, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on local weather alerts if you have outdoor plans.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

The hot and stormy trend continues into the middle of next week, with daily highs staying around the lower 90s and the possibility of afternoon showers or thunderstorms continuing. These are typical summer-like patterns for our area, even as we officially wrap up spring.

The next few days will bring a mix of sun, heat, and increasing chances for storms—especially as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday is your best bet for outdoor activities, with comfortable humidity and plenty of sunshine. Stay prepared for changing conditions, especially in the afternoons, and stay hydrated if you’re spending time outside.

