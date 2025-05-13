SC Officials say a woman was killed after her automobile ran off the road and crashed into trees

A tragic single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County early Friday morning claimed the life of a Goose Creek woman and left another person injured, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol officials.

Accident Claims Life of Rashida Z. Dash

Rashida Z. Dash, 38, of Goose Creek, was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as the driver who died in the crash. The accident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, along U.S. 17 Alternate near Hootie Court, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed.

Dash was driving a 2017 Chevrolet sedan southbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and hit several trees. Tragically, she died at the scene.

Passenger Injured and Taken to Hospital

A passenger in the car was injured in the crash and transported to a local Lowcountry hospital for treatment. As of now, no additional details on the passenger’s condition have been released.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Seat Belt Not Worn by the Driver

According to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, Dash was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is still unclear whether the passenger was using a seat belt.

Not wearing a seat belt continues to be a significant factor in road fatalities, and officials frequently urge drivers and passengers to always buckle up to reduce the risk of death or serious injury in a crash.

Investigation Ongoing

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. It remains unclear why the car left the roadway.

Emergency responders from the Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and East Berkeley Fire & Rescue were all present at the scene following the incident.

Road Fatalities in South Carolina Continue to Rise

This latest fatal crash adds to a growing number of traffic deaths in South Carolina. As of May 4, 2025, the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that at least 270 people have died in traffic collisions across the state this year.

In Berkeley County alone, 15 people have died in crashes so far in 2025. In comparison, the county reported 32 crash-related deaths in 2024. These numbers reflect a continuing concern about road safety in the region.

The death of Rashida Z. Dash in Friday’s early morning crash is a somber reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike on the road. As officials continue to investigate what caused the accident, they also stress the importance of safety measures like seat belt use to prevent further loss of life. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in South Carolina, especially as traffic-related fatalities continue to rise across the state.

