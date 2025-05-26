SC Lowcountry grandfather Landon Thorne obtains his second college degree at the age of 82

In a story that’s as inspiring as it is adventurous, 82-year-old Landon Thorne of Sheldon, South Carolina, recently walked across the graduation stage to receive his second college degree—60 years after earning his first. On May 3, Thorne received a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), becoming the oldest graduate of the school’s spring commencement and earning a standing ovation from his fellow graduates.

An Accomplishment Decades in the Making

Thorne first graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1965, but he never stopped learning. “Just because I’m 82 I’m not stopping,” he said. “I learn something new every day.” He decided to return to school to sharpen his writing skills, and he’s already completed a novel for his final project. Now, he’s preparing to write another one—along with possibly a memoir.

Thorne’s journey back to school wasn’t about chasing titles or ticking boxes. It was a deeply personal mission to become a better writer and to show his grandchildren the value of lifelong learning. “Lifelong learning for me has been a very, very important part of what I have done all along in my life,” he said.

A Life of Adventure, Not Just Academia

For most people, earning a master’s degree at 82 would be their greatest achievement. But Thorne’s life has been filled with enough adventure to fill several novels. A military veteran, volunteer pilot, conservationist, entrepreneur, and investor, Thorne’s résumé is as diverse as it is impressive.

He completed his online MFA from SNHU while traveling the globe. From studying in a Beaufort County coffee shop after evacuating due to Hurricane Helene, to meeting deadlines in Africa despite elephants knocking out the power, Thorne never missed an assignment. “Landon has led an incredibly interesting life and shows no signs of slowing down,” said Siobhan Lopez, Director of Media Relations at SNHU.

More Than a Degree: A Legacy of Inspiration

Thorne has always embraced an adventurous lifestyle, whether skiing snowy slopes, working to protect rhinos in Africa, or investing in the future. He was one of the original shareholders in Blockbuster Video and even made an appearance as a business advisor on MTV’s The Real World Miami in 1996.

Despite all his global ventures, he remains deeply committed to protecting the ecosystems of South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Conservation, both local and international, is close to his heart.

A Message for All Generations

Landon Thorne is not just a graduate—he’s a symbol of what’s possible when curiosity and commitment come together. His story is a reminder that education doesn’t have an age limit, and that no matter where life takes you—or how many years have passed—it’s never too late to grow, to create, and to chase something new.

