Private Charleston gardens are open to the public for two weekends

CHARLESTON, S.C. — For two weekends this spring, some of Charleston’s private gardens will welcome visitors to explore their beautiful landscapes through a self-guided tour.

The event, called Behind the Garden Gate: Charleston Open Days, is hosted by the Garden Conservancy in partnership with the Charleston Horticultural Society.

When and Where?

The tours will take place on May 31 and June 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The first weekend will feature private gardens located in Downtown Charleston, while the second weekend will showcase gardens in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant.

How to Attend

Registered ticket holders will receive an electronic map, garden addresses, and parking instructions in mid-May. Tickets must be purchased online through The Garden Conservancy’s website.

Important Details for Visitors

Online Registration Required: All tickets must be bought online. Payments or membership verifications cannot be made at the gardens.

Electronic Tickets: Tickets sent via email will include everything needed for the tour, such as garden locations and parking info.

Last-Minute Visitors Welcome: Registration stays open until the day ends or tickets sell out, allowing visitors to decide at the last minute.

This event offers a rare opportunity to enjoy Charleston’s hidden garden gems and appreciate their unique horticultural beauty.

