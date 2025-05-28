Police say a teenager is suspected of breaking into seven cars in Park Circle

In the early hours of Monday morning, North Charleston police arrested an 18-year-old man, identified as Xzavion Mack, in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in a residential neighborhood. The arrest followed a brief foot chase through wooded areas and along railroad tracks.

Seven Vehicles Targeted in Early Morning Crimes

Police say they received a call just before 5:30 a.m. reporting a man breaking into a car on the 4700 block of Old Park Road. When officers arrived, they quickly spotted a suspect who matched the description given by the caller.

According to Harve Jacobs of the North Charleston Police Department, the suspect—later confirmed to be Xzavion Mack—ran from the scene as soon as he saw law enforcement officers.

Foot Chase Ends in Arrest Near Railroad Tracks

Officers pursued Mack on foot into a wooded area and eventually down nearby railroad tracks, where he was arrested without further incident. After the arrest, investigators connected him to seven separate vehicle break-ins that occurred in the same area.

Mack is now facing seven counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, a charge often used when a suspect enters or attempts to enter a car unlawfully. He is currently being held at Al Cannon Detention Center with a $3,000 bond.

Police Encouraging Community to Report Additional Break-ins

The investigation remains ongoing, and North Charleston Police are encouraging anyone who believes they may be a victim to come forward. Officers are asking residents in the area to check their vehicles for signs of tampering or theft and review any home security footage that might aid the investigation.

If you suspect your vehicle was involved in the incident, contact the North Charleston Police Department at (843) 740-2800.

