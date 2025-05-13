Police responded to a shootout in North Charleston

A shootout in a North Charleston neighborhood late Friday night left two vehicles and a home damaged by gunfire, prompting an active investigation by the North Charleston Police Department. The gunfire erupted around 10:14 p.m. near a home on Great Oak Drive, shaking the quiet of the residential community.

What Happened on Great Oak Drive?

Police responded to reports of gunfire after residents heard loud popping sounds in the area. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses who described a suspect fleeing the scene. The man was last seen running through the apartment complex near Dorchester Road, disappearing deeper into the neighborhood.

Suspect Description Released

According to the police incident report, the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Officers say he was initially seen behind an apartment building before reappearing in front of a nearby home and running away from the area.

Police are still working to determine the suspect’s identity and exact involvement in the shootout. No arrests have been announced as of now.

Gunfire Hits Vehicles and Home

As officers secured the scene, they found shell casings behind a black van that had been struck multiple times. The van showed bullet damage on the hood, rear passenger window, front passenger door, and a middle window on the driver’s side.

Nearby, a white sedan was also damaged, with gunfire hitting the driver’s side near the engine hood.

Police also discovered shell casings on the front porch of a home believed to be involved in the incident. A cardboard takeout food box, left open at the scene, may have belonged to one of the individuals involved. The home itself sustained damage from the gunfire, including the front door and an air conditioning unit.

Multiple Shooters Possible

Investigators believe there may have been more than one shooter, with shots fired from multiple locations. The presence of shell casings in both the parking lot and near the front of the home supports this theory.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Officers continue to gather evidence and review surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

The North Charleston Police Department is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about the suspect to come forward. Tips can be shared anonymously with local authorities.

The shootout in North Charleston’s Great Oak Drive neighborhood has left behind a trail of property damage and community concern. While no injuries have been confirmed, the risk to residents was real. Police are still working to track down the suspect and uncover the full story behind the Friday night gunfire. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity in the area.

