Photo essay: The Dawn of a Festival City

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Every day during the Spoleto Festival USA and Piccolo Spoleto Festival, Charleston comes alive with the efforts of many people working behind the scenes to prepare the city for visitors and residents alike.

The City Wakes Up Early

Long before the sun fully rises, Charleston is already bustling. Restaurants and shops place trash and recycling bins along the streets for early collection. This ensures the city stays clean before crowds of visitors and locals start pouring into cafes for their morning coffee.

Active Mornings Along the Cooper River

Early risers take advantage of the peaceful morning hours to exercise—some hop on bikes or go for runs before the streets fill with festival-goers. Others choose a quiet moment to meditate as the sun rises over the scenic Cooper River.

Capturing Charleston’s Morning Glow

Journalism graduate students from Syracuse University spent the first week of the festivals rising at dawn to capture Charleston’s early morning atmosphere. Their photos and stories reveal the city’s calm beauty and the rhythm of daily life before the festival excitement begins.

Experience Charleston’s Morning Magic

These images invite you to see Charleston in its tranquil pre-festival state and remind visitors of the city’s unique charm that shines through even before the day officially begins.

