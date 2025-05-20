One person was hurt in a domestic-related shooting on Patriot Boulevard, police said

A domestic dispute in North Charleston turned violent early Sunday morning, leaving one man injured after a shooting incident involving an off-duty police officer.

What Happened in North Charleston?

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) reported that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Patriot Boulevard, near the North Charleston Aquatic Center. When officers arrived, they found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was given first aid at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. His current condition has not been released.

The Involvement of an Off-Duty Officer

According to the police report, the man was not alone in the vehicle. He was accompanied by a passenger—an off-duty police officer from Mount Pleasant. Officers discovered that the shooting followed a verbal argument between the victim and the off-duty officer. The argument quickly turned into a physical fight involving a gun.

Police say the man was shot during a struggle for the weapon, suggesting it may have been unintentional or during a tussle.

History of Domestic Disputes

Investigators also found out that the suspect and the victim have been in a romantic relationship for several years. The victim told police that there had been “multiple domestic incidents” in the past, but none had been officially reported until now.

What Happens Next?

As of now, no charges have been filed, and the case is still under investigation. The Mount Pleasant Police Department has confirmed that the off-duty officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

This incident in North Charleston is a reminder of how domestic conflicts can escalate dangerously, even involving individuals trained to handle high-pressure situations like police officers. The investigation will determine whether charges will be filed and what led to the shooting. For now, authorities are treating this as a serious domestic matter that involves both emotional and legal complexities.

