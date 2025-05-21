Officials investigate a probable drowning in Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities are investigating a possible drowning after the body of a 70-year-old man, identified as John Charles Young from Moncks Corner, was found at Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 2:50 p.m. near the Short Stay recreational area, located off Short Stay Road, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

What We Know So Far

Emergency officials, including the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), responded to the scene after reports that a body had washed up on the shoreline.

The coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the deceased as John Charles Young, a resident of Moncks Corner.

At this time, no cause of death has been confirmed, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine if Mr. Young drowned or if another medical condition or incident contributed to his death.

Agencies Involved

Multiple agencies are actively investigating the case:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Berkeley County Coroner’s Office

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

The investigation remains open, and officials have not released any further details about how long the body may have been in the water or if foul play is suspected.

The death of John Charles Young at Lake Moultrie has raised concern in the local community. As authorities continue their investigation, many are awaiting the results of the autopsy to better understand what led to this tragic event. Lake Moultrie, a popular spot for recreation in Berkeley County, is once again under focus for safety awareness. More updates are expected as officials learn more.

