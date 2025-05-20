North Charleston voter fatigue: 1.7% early participation in an expensive special election

The weather is heating up across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire as we head toward Memorial Day weekend. After a scorching Monday, the next few days bring more heat along with a slight chance of storms in the middle of the week.

Monday Brought Intense Heat

Monday was a particularly hot day with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 90s. When humidity was factored in, the heat index—how hot it actually feels—reached the upper 90s, making the day feel even more uncomfortable.

Tuesday to Be Even Hotter

Get ready for even more heat on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s, and heat index values could reach or even pass 100°F, making it feel extremely hot and humid during the afternoon. Anyone spending time outside is advised to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun hours.

Midweek Storm System May Bring Some Rain

A strong weather system currently moving through the central United States has already caused severe storms and tornado warnings across Oklahoma and Missouri.

That same system is expected to weaken slightly as it moves toward the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire by Wednesday, bringing a low chance of showers and thunderstorms. While most areas may not see heavy rain, a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main concern is damaging wind gusts, so people should stay alert for updates.

Cooler and Drier by Thursday and Friday

After the midweek system moves offshore, the weather will calm down. Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly dry with temperatures returning to near-normal levels in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel more pleasant, with less humidity and more sunshine.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Friday will remain cooler, but Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday) could warm up a bit. A few isolated showers or storms may pop up during the afternoon, but overall, the weather is expected to be suitable for outdoor activities.

After a very hot start to the week, the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire can expect some relief with midweek storms and slightly cooler conditions toward the end of the week. While there’s a small risk of strong storms on Wednesday, the rest of the week looks calm and near-normal. For those planning outdoor events or travel for Memorial Day, the weekend looks mostly favorable with only a few chances of light showers. Keep an eye on weather updates to stay safe and enjoy the holiday weekend.

SOURCE