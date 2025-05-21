North Charleston man shot while driving near church; car discovered with blood inside

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A 19-year-old man was briefly hospitalized late Monday night after being shot while driving into North Charleston, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The man told officers he had just left a gas station in downtown Charleston and was driving into North Charleston when he suddenly heard gunshots.

Gunfire on the Road

After hearing the shots, the man said he realized he had been hit by a bullet. He then drove himself to the Trident Center Pointe Emergency Room, where medical staff contacted police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke to the victim, who was receiving treatment for his injury.

Evidence Found Near a Church

The man told police he remembered being at an intersection near a church and passing a restaurant just before the shooting happened.

Police later found a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe near the church with a damaged rear tire, bullet holes on the passenger side, and a large amount of blood on the center console—likely from the victim’s wound.

Victim Refuses to Press Charges

Despite the serious nature of the incident, the 19-year-old told police he does not want to pursue the case or press any charges at this time.

As of now, no further details about possible suspects or motives have been released, and the investigation appears to be paused due to the victim’s request.

This shooting highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in urban areas, including parts of Charleston and North Charleston. Though the victim survived and is expected to recover, his choice not to press charges may limit the ability of police to continue the case. Authorities remain ready to reopen the investigation if more information becomes available or if the victim changes his decision.

