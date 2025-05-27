More than 400 graves are decorated during the West Ashley Memorial Day ceremony honoring dead heroes

Charleston, S.C. – While many across the country spent Memorial Day enjoying cookouts and beach trips, dozens of people in Charleston came together at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in West Ashley to honor the true meaning of the day: remembering those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

A Ceremony of Respect and Remembrance

Hosted by American Legion Post 179, the annual ceremony paid tribute to the 1.1 million Americans who have died serving in the military. For Commander John Coy, a Vietnam veteran, the day is deeply personal.

“Those that died next to me in Vietnam,” Coy said, thinking of his fallen comrades buried nearby at Live Oak Memorial Gardens.

Wreaths, Flags, and Honor

At the ceremony, volunteers placed wreaths on each monument to represent all branches of the armed forces. Additional wreaths were placed for every unit of Post 179, a tradition the post has upheld for over 20 years.

More than 400 graves were decorated with American flags over the weekend by volunteers—each flag a quiet thank-you to a soldier who never came home.

A Lesson for the Next Generation

Coy and other veterans say part of the ceremony’s importance lies in teaching young people about sacrifice and service.

“A lot of the children walk out of here with a little bit of education,” Coy said. “Not just about our country, but about why these men and women died for us.”

A Message for Memorial Day

As families enjoyed the holiday, former South Carolina American Legion Commander Jim Kvam reminded everyone to pause and reflect.

“Think about what you’re doing and what they sacrificed so you could be able to do what you’re doing today,” Kvam said.

Coy echoed that sentiment with a simple request: “Step back for just two minutes and say, ‘Thank you, veteran.’”

Want to Help Next Year?

If you’d like to be part of next year’s Memorial Day tribute, Coy says volunteers are welcome. Just show up at 9 a.m. the Saturday before Memorial Day to help place flags at gravesites.

Memorial Day is more than just a holiday—it’s a day to remember the lives lost for our freedoms. In West Ashley, a quiet but powerful ceremony reminded the community of the cost of that freedom and the heroes who paid it.

SOURCE