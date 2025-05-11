Moncks Corner Will Be Brightened by Color 5K on May 17

Get ready for a splash of color and a great cause! The “More Than Shelter Color 5K” is back in Moncks Corner on Saturday, May 17. This exciting event, held at the Moncks Corner Recreational Complex, promises to bring together the community for a colorful celebration of fun, fitness, and philanthropy.

Event Details

The 3-mile course is open to people of all ages, including those with strollers and leashed pets, so it’s perfect for families and friends looking for a fun day out. As you run or walk, you’ll be showered with vibrant bursts of color, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

This event isn’t just about having fun, though. It’s for a great cause! Proceeds from the race benefit Landmarks for Families programs in Berkeley County, as well as the Callen-Lacey Center for Children. The funds raised will support important programs such as the Parenting Series Program and the Family Success Coach Program, which provide essential services to children and families in need.

Registration Information

Haven’t signed up yet? There’s still time! Registration is open, and you can sign up online or in person on race day. Race packet pickup and late registration will take place on Friday, May 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Recreational Complex Pavilion. On Saturday, May 17, check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m.

About Landmarks for Families

Landmarks, formerly known as the Charleston Orphan House, has been a key player in helping children and families in Berkeley County and the Lowcountry region for over 230 years. Their work continues to have a lasting impact, supporting programs that help families succeed and thrive.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to have some fun, the More Than Shelter Color 5K is a fantastic way to support a good cause while enjoying a colorful and exciting experience. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled event – register today and be part of something special!

