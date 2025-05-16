Lowcountry murder suspects arrested in Florence County, authorities say

A tragic shooting in West Ashley, South Carolina, has led to a statewide search and arrest of two murder suspects, now identified as Jean Lesperance and Jacinda Trader. The two were taken into custody in Florence County, bringing a major development in the case of 37-year-old Janet Crouch, who was killed on Mother’s Day.

Arrest Made in Florence County

The Charleston Police Department confirmed the arrests in a news release. With the help of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, both suspects were located and arrested in the Florence area. Jail records show that the pair was first booked at the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday. Later the same day, they were transferred to the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

At this time, both Lesperance and Trader are being held without bond.

Details of the Deadly Incident

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, at a residence on Hollywood Drive in West Ashley. When Charleston Police arrived at the scene, they found Janet Crouch dead from a gunshot wound inside her home. Crouch, a local mother and stylist, had been spending time with family just hours before her life was cut short.

Charges Filed Against Lesperance and Trader

Police charged Jean Lesperance with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. According to the investigation, he had been in a previous romantic relationship with Crouch.

Jacinda Trader has also been charged with murder. Authorities believe she helped Lesperance both before and after the crime was committed, playing a direct role in the deadly incident.

Investigation Still Ongoing

The Charleston Police Department says the investigation is still in progress. While both suspects have been caught and charged, officers are continuing to gather evidence and piece together all the details of what happened leading up to the murder.

So far, no motive has been publicly confirmed, and investigators are urging anyone with further information to come forward.

A Community Seeking Justice

The murder of Janet Crouch shocked and saddened the West Ashley community. Her family and friends have described her as a loving mother, a talented stylist, and someone who brought light and creativity into the lives of others. Her brother has expressed a strong desire for justice and change, saying that Janet should not be remembered just as a victim—but as a person who mattered deeply.

As the legal process moves forward, many are hoping the arrests of Lesperance and Trader will lead to answers and eventually justice for Janet and her loved ones.

The arrests of Jean Lesperance and Jacinda Trader mark a critical step forward in the investigation into the killing of Janet Crouch. Thanks to the cooperation between Charleston Police, Florence County deputies, and U.S. Marshals, both suspects are now behind bars. As the community mourns the loss of a beloved mother and friend, there is hope that justice will be served, and more light will be shed on this heartbreaking case.

