Kelly Services’ substitute accused of assaulting a nonverbal youngster with autism

A troubling case in Berkeley County, South Carolina, is raising serious questions about classroom safety for children with special needs. A substitute teacher working at Carolyn Lewis K8 has been charged with two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm or willfully abandoning a child, after reportedly hitting multiple students in a special education classroom—including a 6-year-old nonverbal child with autism.

Parent Left Shocked After Arrest News

Shayna Johnson, the mother of the 6-year-old, said she received a shocking phone call while at work. A Goose Creek Police Officer informed her that the substitute teacher who allegedly assaulted her child had been arrested. Johnson recalled, “The teacher that assaulted him got arrested—and I’m like, ‘Can you repeat that?’”

Her frustration runs deep, especially since her son is nonverbal and unable to explain what happened. “That’s why it makes me so angry,” she said. “It’s not fair to him.”

What Happened in the Classroom?

According to a police report, a teacher’s aide witnessed Sheryl Ann Brown, the substitute, being struck by Johnson’s child in the self-contained special education classroom, which serves children with multiple disabilities. Brown reportedly responded by hitting the child back.

The incident escalated further when the child threw a toy at Brown. In response, Brown reportedly threw the toy back—but missed, accidentally hitting another child in the face. That second child suffered a black eye, according to the report.

Investigation and Arrest

After a three-week investigation, Brown, 66, was arrested and charged. She has since been released from the Hill Finklea Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern from parents, especially those with children in special education programs who may be unable to communicate what they experience at school.

Not a District Employee, But Hired by Kelly Services

District officials clarified that Brown was not employed directly by the Berkeley County School District, but worked through Kelly Services, a company that provides substitute staff to schools.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner stated that Brown has never been a district employee and will no longer be allowed to provide services to any of their schools. She also emphasized that any incident involving a child striking a teacher should be reported immediately to school administrators.

Kelly Services Responds

Danielle Nixon, Director of Public Relations for Kelly Services, issued a statement saying the company is cooperating fully with the investigation. “The substitute educator has been removed from all assignments pending the outcome,” she said.

Nixon added that Brown passed all required background checks, which included screening through local, state, and national databases, the National Sex Offender Registry, and other systems targeting crimes against children.

Calls for Change

Johnson believes this is not an isolated case. She’s calling for more teachers in special education classrooms and for surveillance cameras to be reviewed daily. “No child should get abused, especially nonverbal kids,” she said. “They need extra protection because they can’t speak for themselves.”

She hopes that by speaking out, other parents will become more aware and that the school system will take stronger steps to protect vulnerable students.

This disturbing incident in Berkeley County has left families shaken and raised serious concerns about the safety of children in special education classrooms. While the investigation continues, the incident highlights the urgent need for better oversight, more support staff, and enhanced safety measures for nonverbal and special needs students. As parents like Shayna Johnson seek justice, the focus must shift to ensuring that schools are places of safety and trust—for every child, no matter their ability to speak.

