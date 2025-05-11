John Ring: Religious institutions, their teachings, and our participation

Lately, many people have been expressing a feeling of something being wrong with the world. Whether it’s about politics, culture, or even family, the sentiment seems to be shared by many. I recently took a two-hour trip to Charleston, and during my journey, I noticed something that made me reflect on what might be wrong.

Along the way, I passed numerous churches, and I decided to take a moment to read the signs outside each one. These signs, which usually have interchangeable letters, are often used to share messages with the world. I thought these signs might hold the key to understanding what is wrong. However, what I found was surprising, and perhaps, even telling.

The Silence of Jesus on Church Signs

In the two-hour drive, I passed a variety of church signs, yet not a single one mentioned “Jesus.” Sure, some signs had pithy sayings, announcements about upcoming events, and even Bible verses, but none of them seemed focused on the core message of the church: Jesus Christ.

Some signs even included messages that felt more condemning than uplifting. While I understand that there’s more to church than just the signage, these signs still speak volumes. When a church is more focused on itself or its congregation than on the central figure of Christianity, Jesus, it can raise questions about its mission.

The Importance of Focus: Churches and the Christ

If we think about it, church should be about Jesus. Everything in the church should reflect a Christ-centered mission. It’s like when you visit a doctor—you want someone who is focused and dedicated to their work. You wouldn’t want a doctor who’s distracted by other things, like watching videos or playing games.

The same goes for your accountant. Imagine if they were always distracted with activities unrelated to their work. It wouldn’t give you much confidence in their ability to handle your taxes. The same logic applies to a church. If the church is more focused on the congregation or activities than on Christ, something is wrong.

Why the Church is Shrinking

This shift in focus from Christ to people or other things might explain why the church is shrinking in today’s world. When the church fails to center itself on Jesus, its influence weakens. The church is supposed to be a place to meet Jesus, not just a social gathering with friends.

Yet, many people go to church to connect with their friends, as I recently read in an article. The number one reason people attend church is not to worship Jesus but to meet their friends. This is concerning. The primary purpose of church should always be to worship Jesus, not simply to enjoy a social experience.

Worship: The Heart of Church

Worship should be the driving force behind why we attend church. It’s not about the best sermon or the latest songs. Worship is about giving to Jesus—through prayer, through songs, and by hearing His message in the sermon. It’s not about getting something for ourselves but offering ourselves in praise. While it’s great to have friends at church, they should not become the focus or an idol. Worship is the heart of the church experience.

Rediscovering the Joy of Worship

I’ve gone through phases where I wasn’t particularly fond of church. There were times when I felt disconnected, and the thought of skipping church crossed my mind. But instead of staying away, I made a commitment to focus on worship. I began praying before entering the church: “Lord, I come to worship You today. May it be pleasing to You.”

I focused on the prayers, joined in the songs (even if they were unfamiliar), and prepared myself to hear from Jesus. This commitment to worship has encouraged me and reminded me that when we lay down our personal desires, we find joy and purpose in Christ. As it says, “One must lay his life down in order to find his life.” This applies to worship as well.

The Importance of Staying Committed

For many of you who may have left the church, it’s important to ask why. If the reason for leaving relates to people or leadership issues, I understand. However, I urge you to focus on worship. Don’t let negative experiences with people or leadership drive you away from your commitment to worship. If you can, find a place where you can truly worship.

There are many churches out there, just as there were many in Jesus’ time, so it’s not necessary to give up on church altogether. It may take some time to adjust your mindset, but it’s worth the effort.

I made a change in my routine by asking my boss to let me come in late on Sundays, and it’s been amazing how much my perspective has shifted after attending worship in the morning. If you haven’t tried focusing on worship, give it a chance. You might find it changes the way you view the rest of your day.

Source