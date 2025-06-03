Kiawah Island

Immigration sting operation occurred over the weekend.

by Clarke
Published On:
Immigration sting operation occurred over the weekend.

Law enforcement confirmed on Sunday that a coordinated sting operation took place Saturday night into early Sunday morning in Ladson. The operation, described as a “targeted enforcement operation,” involved multiple agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

While few details have been released so far, reports indicate the operation focused on a club near Ladson Exchange Park and involved dozens of officers. Local Latino residents, concerned by rising federal deportation efforts, reportedly warned each other to avoid the area through community networks.

Officials are expected to provide more information during a press conference scheduled for Monday morning.

Other Headlines

CP Opinion, Brack: National turmoil threatens core American values. Brack warns that greed, corruption, and dishonesty are shaking the foundations of the legislative and judicial branches, endangering truth, justice, and fairness.

Johnson: Opposition to Medicaid changes tied to Senator Lindsey Graham’s support. With the Senate preparing to consider the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Johnson criticizes Graham for backing proposals that could gut Medicaid funding, highlighting the bill’s impact on healthcare.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

Town council considers sidewalk safety and youth prosecution in e-bike regulation talks

Town council considers sidewalk safety and youth prosecution in e-bike regulation talks

Warmer waters shift shark habitats and nursery sites northwards

Warmer waters shift shark habitats and nursery sites northwards

Human cruelty': Berkeley County convicts describe overcrowding as new jail nears completion

Human cruelty’: Berkeley County convicts describe overcrowding as new jail nears completion

Vijay Iyer Trio brings spontaneous sound to Spoleto on June 3rd

Vijay Iyer Trio brings spontaneous sound to Spoleto on June 3rd

Ensure your child's safety: Charleston Fire conducts a child safety checkpoint

Ensure your child’s safety: Charleston Fire conducts a child safety checkpoint

Lowcountry mental health facility earns national recognition

Lowcountry mental health facility earns national recognition

Leave a Comment