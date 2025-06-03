Immigration sting operation occurred over the weekend.

Law enforcement confirmed on Sunday that a coordinated sting operation took place Saturday night into early Sunday morning in Ladson. The operation, described as a “targeted enforcement operation,” involved multiple agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

While few details have been released so far, reports indicate the operation focused on a club near Ladson Exchange Park and involved dozens of officers. Local Latino residents, concerned by rising federal deportation efforts, reportedly warned each other to avoid the area through community networks.

Officials are expected to provide more information during a press conference scheduled for Monday morning.

Other Headlines

CP Opinion, Brack: National turmoil threatens core American values. Brack warns that greed, corruption, and dishonesty are shaking the foundations of the legislative and judicial branches, endangering truth, justice, and fairness.

Johnson: Opposition to Medicaid changes tied to Senator Lindsey Graham’s support. With the Senate preparing to consider the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Johnson criticizes Graham for backing proposals that could gut Medicaid funding, highlighting the bill’s impact on healthcare.

SOURCE