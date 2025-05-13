Free parking applications are open for hospitality workers on the Charleston peninsula

Parking in downtown Charleston has long been a daily headache for hospitality workers. From plugging meters to risking parking tickets, many bar, restaurant, and hotel employees face added stress just trying to get to work. To ease this burden, the City of Charleston has introduced a new Hospitality Worker Parking Pilot Program aimed at offering a practical solution.

What Is the Hospitality Worker Parking Pilot Program?

The new program offers free parking permits for hospitality workers in downtown Charleston. It’s designed for employees working in the city’s bustling restaurant, hotel, and bar scene, where parking spots are often hard to come by and expensive. While the permit itself costs just $15, it allows workers to park for free at Union Pier Lot B, a designated area located on Concord Street.

According to the city’s Director of Communications, Deja McMillan, interest in the program was immediate. Applications surged within hours of the launch, and city officials believe they may reach their limit well before the June 1 application deadline.

How the Program Works

Each hospitality business can apply for up to five permits, which can be shared among staff members on a first-come, first-served basis. A total of 70 parking spots have been made available during the pilot run.

While the lot is a bit of a walk from popular spots like King Street, business owners and employees say it’s a step in the right direction. Roy Neal, owner of El Jefe Texan Cantina, praised the program, saying it could finally bring relief for workers who often end up parking in neighborhoods or at metered spots—leading to tickets and long walks.

Extra Help: Free Transportation Across the Peninsula

To make commuting even easier, workers with permits can also hop on free buses through the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority’s (CARTA) Hospitality on Peninsula program. These buses run throughout the peninsula, connecting key areas of downtown and helping workers get from the parking lot to their job locations.

Discounted Evening Parking Options Also Available

For workers without a permit or those ineligible for the program, Charleston still offers discounted evening parking rates at several garages:

93 Queen Street: $7 after 3 p.m.; $5 after 5 p.m.

East Bay/Prioleau: $5 flat fee after 5 p.m.

Majestic Garage: $5 flat fee after 5 p.m.

Visitor’s Center Garage: $7 after 3 p.m.; $5 after 5 p.m.

Please note: These rates end at 3:00 a.m., after which standard parking fees apply.

Room for Expansion

McMillan confirmed that the pilot program is a trial run, and feedback will be gathered from participating businesses. If the response continues to be strong, the city may expand the number of permits and parking spaces in the future.

Roy Neal added, “Even though it’s not right next to King Street, this helps everyone—not just those on King Street. It’s a good start, and it shows the city is listening to the challenges hospitality workers face daily.”

How to Apply

Applications are open now, but spots are filling fast. Interested businesses and workers can apply through the City of Charleston’s official website. With strong early interest, the city may close the application process before June 1.

Charleston’s new Hospitality Worker Parking Pilot Program is a welcome effort to support the hardworking people who keep the city’s restaurants, bars, and hotels running. With 70 spots currently available and strong interest shown already, the program aims to reduce stress, save money, and improve the daily routine for hospitality employees. As feedback rolls in, this initiative could become a lasting part of Charleston’s transportation and workforce support strategy.

SOURCE