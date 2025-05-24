Following a reported surge in overdoses, a new free Narcan distribution stand has been established in West Ashley

West Ashley, S.C. – In response to a sharp rise in drug overdoses in Charleston County, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has installed a new free Narcan distribution stand in the West Ashley area, aiming to prevent further deaths.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a life-saving nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses by blocking opioid receptors in the brain. Authorities say these free Narcan stations are crucial to saving lives in high-risk communities.

Overdoses Rise in Charleston, Despite National Decline

While a recent CDC report shows that overdose deaths have dropped by 27% nationwide, Charleston County is not following that trend. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, there were 17 suspected overdose cases between May 17 and May 19, with the highest concentration in West Ashley.

Due to the spike, a new Narcan box has been placed at Consign Charleston, a high-traffic location often frequented by homeless individuals and at-risk groups.

Community Support and Quick Action

Lieutenant Stephen Kudron from the Sheriff’s Office shared that local business Consign Charleston quickly stepped up to offer their location for the life-saving station.

“The owner was very supportive and allowed us to install it right away. We stocked it with 36 Narcan doses,” said Lt. Kudron.

The Narcan station is anonymous and free. People do not need to give their name or any personal information to take a dose.

More Narcan Stations Across Charleston County

There are currently 18 other Narcan stations across Charleston County, including locations such as:

Positive Vibes in North Charleston

Al Cannon Detention Center (with a gravity-fed vending machine in the jail lobby)

Former inmates at the detention center can also take free Narcan doses upon release, giving them a better chance to avoid a fatal overdose after re-entering society.

Local Voices Support the Initiative

Ronald Smith, founder of Positive Vibes, praised the Narcan stands, saying:

“Every community should have these stands. Ambulances can’t be everywhere, but if someone nearby knows how to use Narcan, they can save a life.”

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, officials expect an increase in overdose incidents due to more visitors and parties. Lt. Kudron urges people to call 911 immediately if they suspect someone is overdosing.

For Narcan box locations, people can check the Charleston County website for purple box markers in their area.

With rising overdoses in Charleston County, these free and anonymous Narcan stations offer a simple but powerful tool to save lives and reduce harm. Community collaboration is key to keeping the public safe, and local leaders are calling for more partners to host these life-saving boxes.

