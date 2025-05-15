First Alert Traffic: Mount Pleasant’s main road is open after a four-car crash

Traffic came to a halt in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on Wednesday evening after a major road had to be closed due to a four-car collision. The accident led to delays and roadblocks, but the situation has now been brought under control.

Long Point Road Closed After Crash

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the crash happened on Long Point Road between Parkway Drive and Garden Way. The road was shut down in both directions, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

Emergency crews arrived quickly to clear the scene, and authorities worked to reopen the road as soon as it was safe to do so. As of now, Long Point Road is back open to traffic.

Police and Emergency Response

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was on the scene to manage traffic and help those involved in the crash. Details about injuries or the cause of the accident have not been released yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Officials are asking drivers to continue using caution and follow any detours or traffic instructions if they are traveling through the area.

A Developing Situation

While the road has reopened, this is still a developing story. More updates are expected as the police gather information and confirm the details of the accident. Local news sources will continue to monitor the situation.

Accidents like these serve as a reminder to always drive carefully, especially during busy hours. Thankfully, authorities acted quickly to clear the area and get traffic moving again. It’s important to stay alert behind the wheel and follow traffic rules to prevent similar incidents in the future.

