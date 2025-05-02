Families Blame These Lowcountry Nursing Homes for Loved Ones’ Deaths – What Went Wrong?

A serious legal battle is unfolding in Charleston, South Carolina, where the family of a deceased nursing home resident is taking two local care facilities to court. The case highlights growing concerns about the quality of care in some nursing homes, and it could bring more attention to long-standing complaints at these institutions.

Family Files Lawsuit After Resident’s Death

Samuel Harrison, representing the estate of Edna Harrison, has filed a legal notice stating his intent to sue Riverside Health and Rehab and White Oak Manor. He claims both nursing homes failed to provide proper medical care, which allegedly led to Edna Harrison’s death in September 2023.

According to court records, Edna was admitted to Riverside in November 2022 for physical and occupational therapy. At the time of admission, her skin was reportedly in good condition. However, within a few weeks, she developed a serious wound at the base of her spine. Documents say her mental health also declined during her stay.

Health Conditions Worsened Over Time

The lawsuit mentions that the wound became infected, prompting a hospital visit. Later, Edna was transferred to White Oak Manor. Unfortunately, her condition continued to decline. Two months later, she returned to the hospital with a painful pressure ulcer and a dangerous bone infection. She passed away in September 2023.

Samuel Harrison claims that both facilities failed to prevent these issues. The filing accuses them of not creating a proper care plan, failing to treat wounds, and not monitoring her health effectively. He is seeking a jury trial and financial damages.

Nursing Homes Already Under Scrutiny

This case adds more fuel to the fire for Riverside Health and Rehab, which has faced harsh criticism and ongoing investigations. Reports have revealed disturbing complaints, including unclean living conditions, missing patient funds, poor staffing, and alleged patient mistreatment. Some patients were even said to have gone without needed medication or were left in dirty beds.

Family members of former residents have called the treatment there “inhumane.” Federal regulators have cited Riverside for several violations, especially around patient safety and staffing.

White Oak Manor also faces its share of trouble. According to legal records, several medical malpractice cases are already pending against the facility.

Facilities Respond—or Stay Silent

In response to media inquiries, Riverside issued a brief statement saying it would not comment on the lawsuit to protect the privacy of those involved and to keep the legal process fair. White Oak Manor has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This lawsuit paints a painful picture of how neglect in nursing homes can result in serious consequences. The claims raise critical questions about the level of care provided to elderly patients, especially those who cannot speak up for themselves. With both nursing homes already facing legal and public pressure, this case could push authorities to investigate more deeply and bring about much-needed change in how nursing homes are run in South Carolina.

