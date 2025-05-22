Comfortable, less humid air to relax into before Memorial Day Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A refreshing change in the weather is moving through the Lowcountry, as a cold front brings cooler temperatures and breezy conditions to wrap up the work week.

Cooler Nights After a Hot Wednesday

After highs in the low 90s on Wednesday, temperatures will gradually drop through the night. Most areas will dip into the 70s after midnight, with lows settling in the mid to upper 60s by early Thursday morning.

Sunshine and Wind on Thursday

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler air. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with a westerly wind making it feel a bit drier and more comfortable.

However, expect gusty winds throughout the afternoon. Gusts around 30 MPH will be common, with stronger bursts up to 40 MPH possible, especially inland. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 2 PM for Orangeburg, Clarendon, and Berkeley Counties.

Pleasant Weekend Weather Ahead

The cooler trend continues into Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and cooler overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. These more seasonable temperatures will make for an enjoyable weekend.

Memorial Day Forecast: Warmer with a Chance of Rain

By late Sunday, humidity will begin to return to the area. Memorial Day is expected to be warmer, with highs around 91 degrees. There’s also a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms throughout the holiday and into next week.

5-Day Forecast Summary

Tonight: Passing clouds, low around 67°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 89°, low 68°

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 86°, low 63°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85°, low 65°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mainly dry, high 89°, low 69°

Memorial Day (Monday): Sun & clouds, slight chance of rain or storms, high 91°, low 72°

Charleston can expect a much-needed break from the heat, with a cooler, breezy stretch leading into a warm and slightly humid Memorial Day. Whether you’re heading outdoors or enjoying some downtime, the upcoming weather looks mostly favorable for all kinds of weekend plans.

