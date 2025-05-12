Charleston Police are looking into a murder at a house in West Ashley

Charleston, S.C. – A quiet Sunday evening in West Ashley turned tragic after Charleston Police responded to a reported shooting that left one person dead.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Hollywood Drive. Police arrived shortly after receiving the report and found a victim inside the house, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Investigating as a Homicide

According to Sergeant Craig DuBose, the case is now being treated as a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made yet, and officers are continuing to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

At this time, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not shared the name of the victim, as the investigation is still ongoing and family members are likely being informed.

Community on Alert as Investigation Continues

This tragic incident has left the West Ashley neighborhood in shock. Local residents are concerned as police continue their investigation. Authorities have not yet shared details about any suspects or possible motive, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Developing Story

This case is still in the early stages, and more details will likely be released as police continue their work. The Charleston Police Department is expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

For now, the community waits for answers as they mourn the loss of another life to gun violence.

