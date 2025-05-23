Charleston man’s barracuda bite highlights boating hazards

Charleston, S.C. – A Charleston man’s unexpected encounter with a barracuda during a diving trip in the Virgin Islands has turned into an eye-opening reminder about water safety as summer boating season begins.

Bradley McQueen was with his longtime friend, Rusty Day, on a catamaran near St. John last May when the shocking incident happened.

A Bite That Changed Everything

McQueen was casually cleaning a bowl overboard after a meal.

“I was just shaking the bowl in the water, trying to get the butter out,” McQueen recalled. “Suddenly, there was a loud pop, and a barracuda shot out of the water and bit the bowl – with my thumb still in it.”

In a split second, the sharp teeth sliced through his thumb. “I started screaming. There was blood everywhere. I didn’t know how much of my thumb I had left,” he said.

A Dive Trip Turns Into an Emergency

Day, who is a dive captain and marine biologist, at first thought McQueen was joking.

“He screamed, and I figured it was just Brad goofing around,” Day said. “But when I saw the blood, it was serious.”

The two men quickly sailed toward St. Thomas and docked at a marina. At the hospital, the real pain began — not just from the bite, but from the treatment.

“I’ve never felt pain like that,” McQueen said. “The doctor tried to numb my finger so many times, but it wouldn’t work. And they didn’t even have antibiotics.”

Help From Back Home

Frustrated and in pain, McQueen reached out to Dr. Kyle Kokko, a hand surgeon at Novant Health in Charleston and a friend of Day’s.

“When Brad told me he couldn’t bend his thumb, I knew the tendon was probably cut,” said Dr. Kokko. “And if he couldn’t feel it, that pointed to a nerve injury. Those things need to be treated quickly.”

McQueen flew home the next day and had surgery within days. The damage was serious — the palm of his thumb was badly chewed up, and the tendon was completely severed.

The Long Road to Recovery

Recovery was slow. Months of physical therapy followed.

“You don’t realize how important your thumb is until you lose it,” McQueen said. Today, he still doesn’t have full motion, but after peeling 50 pounds of shrimp by hand, he says he’s almost fully recovered.

“That was my test. When I did that, I knew I was back,” McQueen smiled. “Doc did a great job. I’m lucky to still have my thumb. That fish could’ve taken the whole thing.”

A Bigger Message on Boating Safety

Barracuda bites are rare, even though they do live in Lowcountry waters. But Dr. Kokko says boating injuries are very common, especially in summer. These include falls, cuts from oyster beds, fingers caught between docks and boats, and even propeller accidents.

He advises people to:

Keep hands and feet away from docking areas

Turn off engines while boarding

Seek immediate medical attention for any cut or injury near water, as infections can start fast

Rusty Day, who runs a marine science nonprofit called MANTA, says the ocean deserves respect.

“Nature is beautiful but unpredictable,” he said. “Animals and people – you never know what they’ll do. Pay attention and be alert.”

Lessons Learned, No Grudges Held

McQueen isn’t mad at the barracuda. In fact, he and Day have decided to let it go.

“There’s only two of us,” McQueen laughed. “And that barracuda army is pretty big. Let’s not start a war.”

He does say he’ll be cleaning dishes differently on his next trip.

“I should’ve rinsed that bowl inside. Lesson learned.”

What started as a relaxing island vacation turned into a painful and unforgettable experience. Bradley McQueen’s story is more than a rare wildlife encounter — it’s a reminder of the importance of boating safety, especially as summer begins. Whether you’re diving, boating, or simply relaxing near the water, staying aware and prepared can make all the difference.

