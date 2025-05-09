Charleston Man Arrested After “Prank” Turns Violent in Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

Charleston, S.C. – A 25-year-old man from Charleston has been arrested after hiding in his ex-girlfriend’s shower and carrying out what he claimed was a “prank” that turned violent. Authorities say the act involved a knife and choking, leading to serious charges.

Jackson Collum Arnold now faces multiple charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Man Broke Into Home After Argument

According to police reports, the incident began after Arnold had a text argument with his ex-girlfriend late Saturday night. Without permission, he entered her home on James Island and hid inside her garage apartment’s shower.

To disguise himself, Arnold reportedly wore a pair of the woman’s black biker shorts over his face, along with a grey sweatshirt, glasses, and no pants. He was also holding a kitchen knife.

Victim Feared for Her Life

The woman came home around midnight and immediately felt something was wrong. She saw someone in her clothes, and when she screamed, Arnold pushed her towards a door and pretended to slice her throat with the knife, though he didn’t cut her.

Moments later, police say, Arnold dropped the knife and tried to choke her until her vision started to blur. She managed to tear off the mask and realized it was Arnold.

Arnold Claimed It Was Just a Prank

Reports say that Arnold told the woman it was a “prank” and tried to calm the situation. The woman, thinking quickly, told Arnold she needed to speak to her mother who lived next door so she wouldn’t worry.

Once he let her go, she alerted her family to call 911. Police arrived soon after and arrested Arnold at the scene. He was taken to a local detention center, where he remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

What Arnold claimed was a harmless prank turned into a frightening and traumatic experience for the woman involved. Authorities are treating the case seriously due to the forced entry, use of a weapon, and physical violence. The man now faces major legal consequences, and police continue their investigation.

