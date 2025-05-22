Charleston Fire will offer a two-day workshop on fire-death and arson investigations

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Fire Department is offering a special two-day training course this August, focusing on fire-related deaths and strategies for investigating and prosecuting arson cases. The event is aimed at professionals who deal with fire, crime, and forensic investigations.

Course Details and Location

The training will be held on August 21 and 22 at Trident Technical College’s downtown Charleston campus, located at 66 Columbus Street. The course is specifically designed for fire marshals, arson investigators, homicide detectives, coroners, forensic specialists, prosecutors, and medicolegal death investigators.

What Attendees Will Learn

Participants will gain key insights into the causes of fire-related deaths and explore techniques to improve the investigation and prosecution of arson cases. The course will highlight how serious mistakes can occur when investigating fires that result in fatalities, especially when arson is involved.

Charleston Fire officials noted that in the United States, a fire-related death happens approximately every three hours, underscoring the importance of advanced training in this field.

Expert Instruction and Case Studies

The course will feature presentations from experienced subject matter experts who will guide attendees through advanced investigative techniques and real-life case studies. One of the key speakers, Elayne Pope, will offer a detailed discussion on the impact of fire on human remains, including how to recognize burn patterns and detect pre-existing trauma.

The training will also focus on courtroom preparation, giving participants tools to present strong, evidence-backed cases during arson and fire-related death prosecutions.

Registration and Fees

Those interested in attending can register online through The cost of the course is $350 per person, which includes course materials and certification.

This upcoming course provides a valuable opportunity for professionals involved in fire and crime investigations to sharpen their skills and learn from experts. With fire-related deaths being a serious issue nationwide, the Charleston Fire Department hopes this training will better prepare investigators to uncover the truth and help bring justice in fire and arson cases.

