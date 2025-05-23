Bicyclist dies after Long Point Road crash with semi truck

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A tragic accident in Mount Pleasant on Thursday afternoon has left one person dead after a collision between a bicyclist and a semi-truck.

The crash happened shortly after 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Long Point Road and the I-526 eastbound off-ramp, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Emergency responders took the injured bicyclist to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Sadly, the person died from their injuries soon after arriving at the hospital.

As of now, the bicyclist has not been publicly identified. Authorities are waiting to notify the family before releasing any names.

Investigation Underway

The incident is currently under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Bureau, which handles serious road accidents in the area. No further details have been released about how the crash occurred or whether the truck driver may face any charges.

Community Impact

The intersection where the crash took place is a busy area, especially around I-526, which connects key parts of the Charleston region. With more cyclists on the road during the warmer months, this incident highlights the importance of safety for both drivers and bicyclists.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation.

As Mount Pleasant police continue to investigate the tragic crash, the community mourns the loss of another life on local roads. This serves as a sad reminder for both motorists and cyclists to remain alert and cautious, especially at busy intersections.

