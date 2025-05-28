Berkeley County Traffic Sweep on Memorial Day Results in Citations and Arrests

Memorial Day weekend often sees a spike in road travel, and this year in Berkeley County, South Carolina, law enforcement took no chances. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office launched a targeted traffic enforcement campaign that ran from May 23 to May 25, resulting in more than 200 citations and three DUI arrests—but most importantly, no fatal crashes.

What Was the Operation About?

With Memorial Day marking one of the busiest travel periods of the year, Berkeley County deputies focused on high-traffic areas across the region to crack down on unsafe driving and promote road safety. The campaign aimed to reduce the risk of traffic-related injuries and deaths, which can spike during holiday weekends.

Breakdown of Citations and Violations

Deputies issued a total of 211 citations during the three-day operation. Here are the most common offenses:

Speeding: 66 citations

66 citations Driving without a license: 33 citations

33 citations Seatbelt violations: 37 citations

37 citations Driving under suspension: 15 citations

Other violations included:

Expired vehicle tags

Open container violations

Driving uninsured or with unregistered vehicles

In addition to citations, 143 warnings were issued for various minor infractions.

DUI Arrests and Criminal Cases

Three individuals were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), and the sheriff’s office also reported five criminal cases, which included:

A fugitive arrest

Drug-related charges, such as possession with intent to distribute MDMA and marijuana

Seven vehicles were towed as a result of the operation.

A Fatality-Free Holiday

While enforcement numbers were high, deputies say the most important outcome of the operation was the absence of any fatal crashes in Berkeley County during the Memorial Day weekend.

This success highlights the positive impact of proactive law enforcement efforts during high-risk periods.

Sheriff’s Office Statement

The traffic crackdown was part of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing initiative to make roads safer. With hundreds of drivers on the road for vacations and family events, the department’s efforts were focused on preventing tragedies before they happened.

Berkeley County’s Memorial Day enforcement campaign serves as a reminder that law enforcement visibility and strict penalties can play a key role in keeping communities safe. The zero-fatality milestone is a strong indicator that these strategies work—especially during weekends known for higher rates of impaired and reckless driving.

As summer progresses, similar efforts are likely to continue in the region to ensure public safety remains a top priority for all travelers.

