Berkeley County Adults Board School Bus and Are Charged with Kidnapping

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Two adults from Summerville are facing serious criminal charges after they allegedly blocked a school bus, forced their way onboard, and threatened students during a disturbing incident earlier this month, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Incident on Baxter Brown Way Involved School Bus to Devon Forest Elementary

The incident happened on May 5 near the Waters at St. James apartment complex, as a Berkeley County school bus was headed to Devon Forest Elementary. Investigators say a vehicle blocked the bus on Baxter Brown Way, and two adults exited the car and boarded the bus without permission.

Suspects Confronted Children Over Alleged Dispute

The individuals, identified as Jakevah Rahsha Brown, 28, and Ronald Olivier, Jr., 31, reportedly ignored the bus driver’s commands to stay off the bus. Once inside, they confronted and threatened students, allegedly in response to a dispute involving Brown’s child.

Deputies said the encounter, which was caught on video and confirmed by multiple witnesses, left several children visibly shaken and disrupted the normal school bus route.

Charges and Arrests

Jakevah Brown was arrested on May 7 and charged with:

Kidnapping

Interference with the operation of a school bus

Ronald Olivier, Jr. is currently wanted and faces the same charges, along with an additional count of:

Assault and battery in the third degree

Authorities are still working to locate Olivier.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “Those that disrupt and compromise the safety of children and school personnel will be held accountable.”

How to Help

Anyone with information about Ronald Olivier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4505 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

