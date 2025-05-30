Beaufort man dies in an accident while attempting to avoid police with stolen vehicle

A Beaufort man tragically died Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase in Charleston County, authorities said.

Details of the Crash

Clarence Delaney Jr., 54, suffered fatal blunt force injuries when his vehicle crashed at around 9:48 a.m. on Cross County Road near Ashley Phosphate Road. Delaney was ejected from the car during the crash.

Police Pursuit and Incident Location

The incident began when a North Charleston police officer attempted to stop Delaney’s stolen vehicle near Dollar General on Kirkpatrick Lane. Instead of stopping, Delaney fled the scene, leading to the crash.

The officer arrived shortly after the crash near 7200 Cross County Road.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash and circumstances surrounding the pursuit.

